PIA Introduces Winter Special Offer for Domestic Passengers

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has introduced a winter special offer for domestic passengers which will remain in effect till the end of the year.

Under the offer, PIA has fixed a one-way fare of Rs. 7,800 while the return ticket will cost Rs. 15,600.

Note that the aforementioned fares will be applicable on flights between Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad.

Moreover, PIA will operate 21 additional flights between these cities to accommodate maximum passengers.

According to CEO PIA, Air Marshal Arshad Malik, the national carrier has taken this decision to facilitate those who are traveling during the current weather conditions and the pandemic.

While speaking during PIA’s annual review meeting, Malik directed the employees to work with a renewed passion for the betterment of the national carrier with the start of the new year.