Xiaomi Announces MIUI 12.5 With Even Better Performance And Privacy Features

After a successful global rollout of its latest OS MIUI 12, Xiaomi has announced yet another major update called MIUI 12.5. The update will include several performance improvements, updated aesthetics, new privacy features, and more.

Performance and UI

MIUI 12.5 promises to be faster and more efficient than before. This is because it will use 20% fewer cores than before with 35% less background memory and will also be 25% more power-efficient. The new update will also reduce the total number of system apps that can be uninstalled to 9.

There are new notifications and system sounds as well as improved haptics. Some UI animations have changed once again and the clip below shows a glimpse of what’s coming.

There are new Super Wallpapers coming with this update including a Snow Mountain taken from Mount Siguniang, China, Shipwreck Bay in Greece, and Blade’s Edge mountain in Italy. There will be more standard wallpapers as well.

Privacy

New privacy features include Clipboard Protection, Sandbox Mechanism, browser improvements, and Fuzzy Positioning. Clipboard Protection will keep a log and let you know which apps can read your clipboard. Sandbox Mechanism creates a separate restricted environment to prevent sensitive information from slipping away.

Fuzzy positioning will let you disguise your true location with a false location a few meters away to improve security. Improvements to the Mi Browser will allow it to intercept websites that sneakily try to steal personal data or malicious pages from downloading themselves on the device.

MIUI+

One of the major updates coming to MIUI 12.5 is the new MIUI+ feature that will let you sync your phone with a computer. This will allow you to view notifications, open apps, open screenshots, and view webpages from the phone. Additionally, the MIUI notes app and the Mi File Manager will get a separate PC-like interface so they can be easily used with a mouse and keyboard from a computer.

The MIUI 12.5 Closed Beta for select devices has already started and the Public Beta will kick off in mid-January 2021.