NAB To File Reference Against Former PIA Chairman Over Corruption

The National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) executive board meeting (EBM) has approved filing references against the former Chairman of Pakistan International Airline (PIA), Abdul Ghani Majeed, and PIA’s Managing Director Ejaz Haroon.

Majeed and his accomplices have been accused of allowing illegal allotment of plots in the Overseas Cooperative Housing Society Limited (Kidney Hills), Karachi, and for their payment through fake bank accounts, which has inflicted heavy losses to the national exchequer.

The EBM also assented to an inquiry against the officials of the Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation.

The board meeting also heeded the complaints to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) about the negligence of the Customs officers deployed at the Sost Dry Port and approved an inquiry against them.

A statement issued after the meeting affirmed that the NAB firmly believes in respecting the sanctity of the parliament and parliamentarians and acknowledged the role of the business community in the progress and prosperity of the country.

It also read:

NAB strongly denied the impression that the business community is perturbed due to NAB’s action. NAB always believes to perform its duties in accordance with the law.

The statement further mentioned that the business community and all the other segments of the Pakistani communities also desire the transformation of the country into a prosperous, corruption-free, and developed country.