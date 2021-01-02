Apple’s Foldable iPhones Pass Durability Test in China

Apple is undoubtedly making its first foldable iPhones given all the reports and leaks that have piled up over the past year. According to the latest one, two of Apple’s foldable iPhone prototypes have passed the company’s internal durability tests.

According to the report, the two folding iPhone prototypes have passed their durability tests at the Foxconn factory in Shenzhen, China. The first of the two that passed the durability test was a dual-screen model with two separate screens held together by a hinge in the middle, similar to the Microsoft Surface Duo.

This would mean that the display is going to be more durable than the Galaxy Fold, Motorola Razr, or the Mate X as it would not have a fragile bendable screen, but two ordinary screens on a hinge. This is why the Surface Duo also has a more durable screen than the rest of the folding smartphones.

However, the second foldable does have a bendable screen. As per the report, it is a clamshell device similar to the Galaxy Z Flip and the Motorola Razr. It will have a flexible OLED display panel provided by Samsung. This goes in line with previous industry reports which claimed that Apple sourced a large number of folding screens from Samsung in early 2020.

Finer details such as specifications or design are largely unknown as the prototypes are only shells with little to no internals. These were only designed to test the durability of the hinge mechanism.

More details are not expected to surface anytime soon as some reports predict that we will not see a foldable iPhone until 2022 or 2023.