FBR Employees to Get Special Discounts at PAF Hospital

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and PAF hospital Islamabad have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) enabling all the employees of FBR HQ and its field formations to avail discounted rates (25 to 30 percent) for the services provided by PAF Hospital Islamabad.

According to a circular issued by the FBR on Monday, the discounted rates are available to all the Employees and their dependants including their parents on a pure cash basis. The Federal Board of Revenue shall bear no financial liability and no employee shall claim any reimbursement of whatsoever nature on the basis of this Circular except normal reimbursement claims covered under the Guidelines contained in the Ministry of Health’s letter.

ALSO READ

Punjab Collected 41.6% More Tax From July-Dec 2020 Compared to Last Year

The employees of FBR and its field formations can avail discounted rates by showing the official FBR Employee Card at the hospital panel desk along with documentary proof i.e. CNIC, B-form or Child Registration Certificate (CRC), in case of dependants.

Moreover, the employees of FBR and its field formations can get a Certificate of Entitlement for discounted rates of PAF Hospital Islamabad from the Welfare Section of FBR.

The employees posted in FBR Headquarters may get the Certificate of Entitlement by providing the information in prescribed format to the FBR along with documentary proofs of the dependants.

However, information pertaining to the employees posted in the field formations of FBR may be forwarded after verification through their respective field headquarters to the FBR on the prescribed format for issuance of Certificate of Entitlement.