OnePlus Confirms Its Own Fitness Band to Compete With Mi Band

Last week, Android Central revealed that OnePlus was working on a Mi Band competitor. Earlier today, endorsing the rumors, OnePlus confirmed that it is working on a fitness band series to take onto the current fan favorite, i.e., Mi Band 5.

The news was announced on the company’s official Facebook page without fine details about the product’s specifications and pricing.

However, tipsters did not wait long before filling us in. Ishan Agarwal and Mukul Sharma revealed the details soon after the company’s announcement. The band will allegedly come with a 1.1-inch AMOLED color display, 13 exercise modes, an IP68 rating, and 14-day battery life.

Exclusive: OnePlus Band Launching on January 11 in India -24/7 Heart Rate + SpO2 Blood Saturation Monitoring

-Sleep Tracking

-1.1" Touch AMOLED Display

-14 Days Battery

-IP68

-13 Exercise Modes -Around INR ₹2,499 What do you think? 😃 #OnePlus #OnePlusBand #SmartEverywear pic.twitter.com/tCLLwCrrTV — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) January 4, 2021

Like most fitness bands, OnePlus band is also touted to feature sleep tracking as well as 24/7 heart rate tracking and SpO2 blood saturation monitoring. It will most likely retail for $34 and will launch in India before making its way to other markets.

In addition to the specifications, Sharma also uploaded some product shots revealing the wearable’s design. Except for the wider display, the band looks a lot like the recently launched Mi band 5. It will come with a removable interface and a wide array of color combinations all sporting a ridged silicone band design.