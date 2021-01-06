FBR Specifies Powers of Directorate Officials for Monitoring Jewelers, Accountants & Builders

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued an “implementation plan” of the Directorate General of Designated Non-Financial Business and Professions (DNFBPs) to specify powers and functions of the directorate officials on a national level for monitoring of the jewelers, accountants, and developers/builders.

The FBR’s Directorate-General DNFBPs has communicated the “implementation plan” to the field formations to share details of the officials in each city for proper functioning and enforcement of the relevant provisions of the law.

Under the “implementation plan”, the FBR has also assigned additional responsibilities to the officials of the Directorate General of Intelligence and Investigation Inland Revenue and officials of the Customs at Model Customs Collectorates to exercise powers of the DNFBPs under the relevant notification.

As January 10, 2021 is the deadline for registration of developers/builders, jewelers, and accountants with the Directorate General DNFBPs, the directorate would start enforcement and monitoring of these sectors after the expiry of the deadline, FBR officials stated.

The jewelers, accountants, and developers/builders are required to register with the Portal of Directorate General (DNFBPs), irrespective of the fact that they are already registered with the sales tax or income tax departments, they added.

The FBR has also empowered officials of Directorate General DNFBPs to exercise powers of the Anti-Money Laundering Act 2010 to take action against real estate agents, housing authorities, real estate developers/builders, property dealers, jewelers/gem dealers, and accountants involved in money laundering/suspicious transactions.

Under the AML Act, the said officials would have the authority to exercise the following powers and functions with respect to its reporting entities including licensing or registration of reporting entities; imposing any conditions to conduct any activities by reporting entities to prevent the offense of money laundering, predicate offense or financing of terrorism and issuing regulations, directions and guidelines.

The officials of the Directorate General of Designated Non-Financial Business and Professions (DNFBPs) would be empowered to carry out monitoring and supervising, including conducting inspections; compelling production of information relevant to monitoring compliance; impose sanctions, including monetary and administrative penalties to the extent and in the manners as may be prescribed, upon their respective reporting entity, including its directors and senior management and officers.

Under SRO 1319(1)12020 issued by the FBR, the Directorate General, DNFBPs established for the performance of functions under section 6A of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2010 shall consist of director-general; directors; additional directors; deputy directors; assistant directors and Inland Revenue Audit Officers, Inland Revenue officers, superintendents and deputy superintendents Inland Revenue, senior auditors Inland Revenue, inspectors Inland Revenue and officers of Inland Revenue with any other designation.

The Directors, Additional Directors, Deputy Directors, Assistant Directors and Inland Revenue Audit Officers, Inland Revenue Officers, Superintendents and Deputy Superintendents Inland Revenue, Senior Auditors Inland Revenue, Inspectors Inland Revenue and officers of Inland Revenue with any other designation of the Directorate General DNFBPs shall be subordinate to the Director-General DNFBPs.

The Additional Directors, Deputy Directors, Assistant Directors and Inland Revenue Audit Officers, Inland Revenue Officers, Superintendents and Deputy Superintendents Inland Revenue, Senior Auditors Inland Revenue, Inspectors Inland Revenue and officers of Inland Revenue with any other designation of Directorate General DNFBPs shall be subordinate to the Director, DNFBPs within whose jurisdiction they perform their functions.

Under the jurisdiction and powers of officers of the Directorate General DNFBPs, subject to the provisions of these regulations Director General, Directors, Additional Directors, Deputy Directors, Assistant Directors and other officers of Directorate General of DNFBPs specified shall exercise such powers and perform such functions under the provisions of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2010 and rules and regulations made thereunder and shall have jurisdiction in respect of such DNFBPs or such areas as specified.

The Director-General of Directorate General DNFBPs would have the authority to exercise powers and functions under SRO 924(1)/2020 dated 29th September 2020, SRO 950(I)/2020 and SRO951(1)12020 dated October 1st 2020 read with relevant provisions of Anti-Money Laundering Act 2010.

The Director (HQ) DNFBPs Islamabad would be empowered to exercise powers under SRO 924(I)2020, SRO 950(I)/2020, 951(1)2020 read with relevant provisions of Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2010.