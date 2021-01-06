PM Grants Status of Special Economic Zone to Siddiqsons Tin Plate

Prime Minister Imran Khan has granted the status of Special Economic Zone to the Siddiqsons Tin Plate, extending all tax incentives and exemptions to the “Siddiqsons Tin Plate Special Economic Zone” Hub Balochistan.

Sources familiar with the matter told Propakistani that the decision was taken in the last meeting of the Board of Approvals (BOA) constituted under section 5(1) of the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) Act 2012.

According to the Board of Investment (BOI), the BOI received the application from Balochistan SEZ Authority for the establishment of a sole enterprise SEZ, namely “Siddiqsons Tin Plate Special Economic Zone” Hub Balochistan. Resultantly, the application was examined by the SEZ Secretariat as per provisions of the SEZ Act 2012, rules and regulations framed thereunder.

Considering the recommendations of the Balochistan SEZ Authority, the application was placed before the forum for further consideration as per law. The instant application meets the requirements stipulated for the designated areas under SESEZ Regulations 2020, sources said.

Sources further added that the BOI considered the zone application of “Siddiqsons Tin Plate” and granted it the status of the SEZ under the provisions of the SEZ Act 2012 and allowed its Secretariat to issue the necessary notification, after receipt of the NOC from the provincial SEZ Authority for public hearing and competition of other necessary codal formalities.