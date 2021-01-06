TCL to Unveil Next Gen Display Technology at CES 2021

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is right around the corner. It is going to be an online-only event this time due to the pandemic, but numerous companies will still be showing off their new and innovative technologies at their keynote just as usual.

One of these companies is going to be the Chinese display and TV maker TCL, which plans to unveil the next-generation technology for TVs as well as other displays. TCL, one of the biggest TV companies in the world, is set to unveil the next generation of Mini LED technology, which is still rather new.

Mini LED technology, as the name says, uses much smaller LEDs, but many more of them to illuminate the display panel. This improves the contrast, colors, dimming zones, and brightness of the displays as well. Several big companies including Samsung, LG, and TCL itself already have Mini LED TVs in their lineup or are launching them soon.

There is currently no indication as to what generation leap TCL is going to unveil. The only thing the CES invite reveals is “Next Gen Mini-LED & Future Display Technologies”. The company is also going to showcase the ‘TCL AI x IoT lifestyle’ under the theme #ExperienceMore.

CES is set to kick off on January 11 and that is when we are going to see what TCL has been hinting at.