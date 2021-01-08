Committee Constituted to Simplify Income Tax Return Forms for Tax Year-2021

As a part of various reform initiatives and in pursuance of the special instructions of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman has constituted a committee for timely designing, finalization, and simplification of the Income Tax Return forms for individuals, an association of persons (AOPs) and companies for the tax year 2021.

The FBR aims at designing the return forms earlier than the due date so that the forms are available to the taxpayers on the very first day of the tax year.

The committee shall be chaired by Member (IR-Policy) whereas Chief Information Officer, Chiefs of Inland Revenue Operations & Inland Revenue Policy and Second Secretary, and Domain Business Team (DBT) of FBR’s Information Technology Wing would be members of the committee.

The committee aims at simplifying the income tax return forms to the best possible extent, besides developing the return forms that require the least interventions on a year-to-year basis.

ALSO READ

FBR Now Lets You File Appeals Online

International best practices shall be a guiding principle for the committee.

The idea behind this endeavor is to facilitate the taxpayers’ and make the income tax return form more user-friendly and free from unnecessary complications.

To make this initiative more result-oriented, the FBR, through a separate communication, has requested the ICAP, ICMAP, Pakistan Tax Bar Associations, and various Chambers of Commerce and Industry to give their input for designing a simplified version of the returns.

FBR has designated Secretary Income Tax Policy at FBR HQ to receive input on Email [email protected] and fax number 051-9218298.