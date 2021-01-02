FBR Now Lets You File Appeals Online

The Federal Board of Revenue has launched Electronic Filing of Appeals with effect from 1st January 2021.

Commissioner Inland Revenue (Appeals) is the first tier of appellate hierarchy provided in the Inland Revenue laws. Taxpayers aggrieved with the orders of Inland Revenue tax authorities file the first appeal before the Commissioner (Appeals).

Providing the facility for filing appeals electronically by the taxpayer is another step toward the automaton of FBR. In compliance with the vision of the Prime Minister, FBR has collaborated with Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited for the development of software for e-filing of appeals.

In the process, the input of major stakeholders such as ICAP, ICAMP, and PTBA was also taken. The system will enable the taxpayers aggrieved by the orders of tax authorities to e-file appeals on the Iris Web Portal.

Both the revenue and the taxpayers will reap the benefits of the automated system for e-filing of appeals.