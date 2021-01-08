Man on Murder Trial Caught Making TikTok Videos from Inside the Prison

TikTok videos of a prisoner suspected of first-degree murder have gone viral on social media. Whether this was something of a satirical nature or a case of psychological uncertainty is beyond basic comprehension.

As per details, the prisoner is involved in a murder case and remains incarcerated in District Jail Multan. For quite some time, the authorities have learned that the prisoner had been uploading TikTok videos on social media after shooting them behind bars.

As per law, the use and possession of electronic devices in jail are prohibited.

ALSO READ

These are All the Highs and Lows of 2020

It was reported that when the on-duty jail officials learned about the activity, they stormed prison cells and performed standard searches to locate any unauthorized material.

Superintendent District jail, Zaheer Virk, said in a statement that further inquiry on the matter is currently underway.