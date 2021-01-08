Samsung Galaxy S21 Will Come in These 11 Color Variants

Samsung is gearing up to introduce its first flagship series of the year, the Galaxy S21, next week. As the launch date nears, leaks and rumors are picking up pace.

According to a prolific leakster, Evan Blass, the company has created an extensive list of over 900 landing pages. The pages have been designed for each model in the series, i.e., Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, Galaxy S21 Ultra across memory options (128GB, 256GB, or 512GB) and a dozen of color combinations.

The leak reveals that the list contains details of 11 different paint jobs all going under the name of Phantom. These are:

Black

Brown

Gold

Gray

Navy

Pink

Red

Silver

Titanium

Violet

White

As exciting as 11 different colors of a flagship are, chances are Samsung will not introduce them all at once. We might see the announcement of the main colors on 14th January while the rest of will be limited to exclusive variants, specific markets, and scheduled for later in the year. This is Samsung’s way of rekindling the hype for Galaxy S21 phones.

Apart from this, the colors will be part of market variations as well. Some colors will be sold in one market while others will be sold in another region.