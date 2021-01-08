Lenovo Tab P11 Launched With a Huge Battery and a Large Screen

In August last year, Lenovo launched the Tab P11 Pro. Now, the company has announced a toned-down but budget-friendly variant of the same tablet.
Design and Display
The tablet looks a lot like its predecessor. It has the same structure and two-tone design. The only difference is the camera bump. Lenovo Tab P11 Pro came with a dual-sensor camera at the back while the toned-down Tab P11 comes with an 8 MP single sensor shooter.
The device is built around an 11-inch IPS LCD featuring 1200 by 2000 resolution.
Internals and Storage
The Lenovo Tab P11 is powered by Snapdragon 662 chipset topped with 4 GB or 6 GB RAM and 64 GB or 128 GB expandable onboard storage. The software front is handled by Android 10.
Apart from this, the tablet packs a quad-speaker setup and comes with support for Wi-Fi 6, Keyboard Pack, Dock, and Precision Pen 2 stylus. All these devices have to be purchased separately.
Battery and Pricing
The whole package is powered by a 7500 mAh battery with 20W fast charging.
It will be available for sale later this month at $299.99 for the base variant.
Specifications
- CPU: Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
- GPU: Adreno 610
- Chipset: Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm)
- OS: Android 10
- Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE,
- Display:
- LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, 11 inches, 1200 x 2000 pixels
- Memory:
- RAM: 4 GB, 6 GB
- Internal: 64 GB, 128 GB
- Camera: 8 MP
- Connectivity: LTE, USB type-C, GPS, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0,
- Fingerprint scanner: N/A
- Battery: 7500 mAh (20W charging)
- Price: $299.99