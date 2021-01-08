Lenovo Tab P11 Launched With a Huge Battery and a Large Screen

In August last year, Lenovo launched the Tab P11 Pro. Now, the company has announced a toned-down but budget-friendly variant of the same tablet.

Design and Display

The tablet looks a lot like its predecessor. It has the same structure and two-tone design. The only difference is the camera bump. Lenovo Tab P11 Pro came with a dual-sensor camera at the back while the toned-down Tab P11 comes with an 8 MP single sensor shooter.

ALSO READ

Lenovo Launches Pocket-Sized Convertible PC

The device is built around an 11-inch IPS LCD featuring 1200 by 2000 resolution.

Internals and Storage

The Lenovo Tab P11 is powered by Snapdragon 662 chipset topped with 4 GB or 6 GB RAM and 64 GB or 128 GB expandable onboard storage. The software front is handled by Android 10.

Apart from this, the tablet packs a quad-speaker setup and comes with support for Wi-Fi 6, Keyboard Pack, Dock, and Precision Pen 2 stylus. All these devices have to be purchased separately.

Battery and Pricing

The whole package is powered by a 7500 mAh battery with 20W fast charging.

It will be available for sale later this month at $299.99 for the base variant.

Specifications