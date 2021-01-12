MediaTek to Announce a New Flagship Smartphone Chip on January 20

MediaTek has been going strong with its Dimensity lineup of high-end chipsets and has new ones coming up soon again. The chipmaker has announced a new announcement for January 20 where the company will unveil brand new Dimensity products” with “superior technology.”

As per usual, the announcement poster does not share any details on the upcoming products other than a launch date. However, we expect to see the MediaTek MT6893 that has frequently been appearing in leaks over the past few months. The chip is based on the 6nm process and is codenamed “alps”. It is rumored to outshine the Snapdragon 865.

According to rumors, the upcoming Dimensity chipset will be aimed at future Android flagships. It will feature an overclocked 3 GHz Cortex-A78 main CPU core and other specifications leaked through Antutu showed that it will support LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1 storage, a Mali-G77 CPU, and more.

MediaTek also has other chips set to announce at this event and we expect to see more 5G capable Dimensity 700-series and 800-series chips. At this event, we may also get to see which phones will feature these chipsets and when.