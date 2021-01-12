Qualcomm Announces New and Improved In-Display Fingerprint Sensor

Qualcomm has announced its second-generation in-display fingerprint sensors that are 50% quicker and 77% larger than before. Unlike most other fingerprint sensors, Qualcomm is still using ultrasonic fingerprint sensing technology, which means it uses soundwaves to scan for 3D features in your fingerprints.

The company’s first generation of fingerprint sensors featured on the Galaxy S10, Note 10, 20, and several other phones. These were plagued with performance issues and their reliability was often questionable compared to optical fingerprint sensors seen on other brands. Optical fingerprint sensors are often used by Chinese OEMs including OnePlus and Huawei.

These are currently more accurate and quicker as well.

Now with Qualcomm’s 3D Sonic Gen 2, the activation area for fingerprint sensing is going to be much bigger than before and faster as well. The new generation of ultrasonic sensors will also be able to read 1.7 times more biometric data than before.

For reference, the first generation of ultrasonic sensors measured 4 x 9 mm, whereas the new models are sized at 8 x 8 mm. The new sensor is only 0.2mm thin at the scan area, which means that it can be easily implemented on bendable screens on foldable devices. Hence, we may get to see an in-display fingerprint sensor on Samsung’s foldable phones this year.

As for other phones, Qualcomm says that the second-gen 3D Sonic Sensor will debut in smartphones “in early 2021”