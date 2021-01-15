China Bans Pakistani Passengers for Three Weeks: Report

China has reportedly banned Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights for three weeks after a number of Pakistani passengers had tested positive for the coronavirus upon their arrival in the country.

The development came on Thursday as at least ten Pakistanis passengers tested positive for the virus. Like many other countries, China, too, has a policy of on-arrival coronavirus tests for travelers.

ALSO READ

Research Reveals Alarming Rates of COVID-19 Transmission in Colleges

A spokesperson for the PIA confirmed the development saying that it has suspended all its China-bound flights in accordance with the restrictions.

The public and passengers will be informed about the resumption of flights through PIA’s website and social media platforms.

ALSO READ

Researchers Reveal Surprising Facts About Coronavirus Immunity

China reported multiple coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday besides numerous patients in critical conditions.

The second wave of the virus is also rampant across Pakistan with reports of over 514,338 cases and 10,863 deaths.