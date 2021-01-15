FBR Faces Difficulties Posting Tax Officials to Quetta

The Federal of Revenue (FBR) is facing problems in the transfer and posting of officials to the Regional Tax Office (RTO) Quetta and issued an office order requesting them to get posted to the said RTO.

According to an office order issued by the FBR here on Friday, all officers and officials of Inland Revenue are advised to submit their willingness and consent for the posting at the RTO Quetta.

The tax officials can send their willingness and consent for the posting at the RTO Quetta by January 25, 2021, it added.

Sources told Propakistani that the FBR had transferred big companies from the Regional Tax Offices to the Large Taxpayer Offices (LTOs) and Corporate Regional Tax Office (CRTOs) in the recent past. All RTOs cases where the turnover is more than rupees one billion and have a revenue contribution of Rs. 20 million or more have been assigned to LTOs. Thus, taxing jurisdictions of big companies were changed from the Regional Tax Offices (RTOs) to the Large Taxpayer Office (LTO) and Corporate Tax Offices.

As a result of this exercise, only small cases are now left with the RTOs and the FBR has withdrawn revenue collection targets assigned to the Regional Tax Offices (RTOs). Large Taxpayer Offices and Corporate Taxpayer Units in the field formations would continue to pursue the monthly and quarterly revenue collection targets assigned for 2020-21.

The RTOs would now only focus on expanding the tax net and taxpayer facilitation at the regional level, sources said.

RTO Quetta cannot initiate recovery proceedings against the companies and generate additional revenue due to the withdrawal of revenue collection targets for 2020-21.

Sources added that the tax officials are not interested in posting at RTO Quetta following all these developments and FBR has requested all tax officers Grade-16 and above to show their willingness and consent for the posting at the RTO Quetta.