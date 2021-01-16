Honor V40 Launch Delayed to January 22

The Honor V40 was originally set to debut next week on January 18, but the launch date has now been pushed back to January 22 instead. Honor announced the delay on Weibo and also revealed that it was caused by “conference venue and equipment” issues.

The launch event will now take place on January 22, 7 am PST and the phone will also go on sale the same day. The company also shared a new poster that shows the handset in three different colors including blue, black, and peach.

The front of the phone will have a curved display and a dual punch-hole selfie camera in the corner. The display will be a 6.72-inch OLED panel with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The touch sampling rate will be 300Hz.

The humongous camera setup on the back will include a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a laser autofocus sensor. The main sensor is a 1/1.5x-inch Sony IMX7XX lens. The main chipset is going to be MediaTek’s Dimensity 1000+ SoC.

The 4,000 mAh battery will have support for 66W fast charging as well as wireless charging. There is no word on the wireless charging’s power rating.

Stay tuned on January 22 for more.