ECP Suspends 154 Lawmakers Including Ministers For Not Disclosing Their Assets

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday suspended the membership of 154 lawmakers for not submitting the details of their assets

According to the spokesperson of ECP, the membership of 3 members of the Senate, 48 members of the National Assembly, 52 members of the Punjab Assembly, 19 members of Sindh Assembly, 26 members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly, and 6 members of Balochistan Assembly has been suspended.

ALSO READ

SECP Empowers Commissioners to Refuse Issuing or Renewing Broking Licenses

The spokesperson further revealed that the membership of Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Federal Minister for Maritime, Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi, Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), Fehmida Mirza, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, Sheikh Rohail, Senator Musadik Malik, Senator Kamran Michael, and Senator Shamim Afridi has been suspended.

ALSO READ

Foreign Office Says Arnab Goswami’s WhatsApp Chat Exposed India’s Evil Plans

The suspended members will be reinstated after they declare their assets to the election commission.