Has Samsung Discontinued Its Galaxy S20 Series?

Usually, the release of a new model means a cut down in the prices of its predecessors. It does not mean that consumers will not be able to get their hands on the older models.

However, it seems like Samsung is in for a change. The company has discontinued the Galaxy S20 series without any prior announcement. Interested buyers cannot purchase any model of the original Galaxy S20 series from Samsung’s official website.

Sales for the recently launched Samsung Galaxy S20 FE are still open but the original Galaxy S20 series which includes the standard model, the Galaxy S20 Plus, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra are all listed as out of stock. The phones are not available in any of the Samsung stores in India, the UK, China, and the USA. However, some units of the Galaxy S20+ are available on Samsung Pakistan’s online store. They might be waiting for the last few handsets to sell out.

This is a rather disappointing move by the company, especially for those who were looking to buy last year’s flagship at a more affordable price tag.

Nevertheless, despite the lineup being officially discontinued, we believe third-party sellers will still have some stock of the discontinued smartphones.