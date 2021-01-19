RedmiBook Pro 15 Debuts in February With 11th Gen Intel And AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs

Xiaomi has been planning to launch its next RedmiBook Pro 15 laptops featuring Intel’s 11th generation processers for a while. The company has finally confirmed that the new Redmi laptops are coming in February and rumors suggest that they will launch alongside the Redmi K40 phones.

The detailed specifications for the RedmiBook Pro 15 are unknown, but the notebook was spotted on Geekbench 5 last week, which revealed a few key specifications. The upcoming laptops will feature 11th gen Core i5 and i7 processors with up to 16 GB RAM and Windows 10 Home OS. The processor models will be Core i5-11300H and Core i7-11370H.

They will also have AMD processor variants, featuring the Ryzen 5 5600H and the Ryzen 7 5800H. The Ryzen 5 variant will have 8GB and 16GB RAM options, whereas the Ryzen 7 model will only have the 16GB trim.

The Redmi K40 series is also launching in February and rumors suggest that it will launch alongside the RedmiBook Pro 15. The Redmi K40 series is expected to have two flagship models this time around, both with the Snapdragon 888 SoC.

We expect that there will be a base Redmi K40 with mid-range specs, a Redmi K40 Pro with flagship hardware, and perhaps a Redmi K40 Pro Plus or Zoom for another flagship phone.

Other than that, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro is also expected to debut in February with a slight bump in specifications over the Mi 11.