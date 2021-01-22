Students Win Big at Easypaisa’s AppCon 2020

As part of its ambition of transforming the society, Easypaisa, the country’s leading digital payments platform, organized AppCon 2020, its flagship intervarsity app design competition involving some of the most prominent universities in Pakistan like IBA, NUST, FAST, LUMS, and GIKI to highlight the potential of progressive app development within the country.

AppCon 2020 brought together 25 teams from 5 universities who were tasked with designing, creating, and launching an app based on one of two distinct categories, i.e. a banking app with voice recognition-based input and budget tracking or an app for employee recognition.

Teams Code Phoenix and Awaaz Pay from NUST bagged the first and second prizes of PKR 175,000 and PKR 125,000 respectively while TriCodery from FAST won the third prize of PKR 75,000. All winners will also have a chance to intern with Easypaisa in order to learn and hone their skills even further.

Speaking at the occasion, Khurram Gul Agha, Chief Information Officer – Telenor Microfinance Bank / Easypaisa, commented, “The youth in our country have tremendous potential and it is up to them to lead this country on the path of a digitally-enabled future.”

“At Easypaisa, we continue to strive towards empowering the thought leaders of tomorrow through innovation and making sure that they have the right tools at their disposal. It is crucial that we rise together and collaborate in order to transform Pakistan into a digitally enabled society,” he added.

The COVID-19 pandemic came as a stark reminder to the world that the key to robust economies is digitization. Easypaisa has been fostering this vision for years and continues to make comprehensive efforts towards promoting a digital financial landscape within Pakistan.