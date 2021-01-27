Govt to Revise Construction Industry Development Board Bill 2021

The government has decided to revise the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) Bill 2021 to bring it in line with the laws and regulations of the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC).

A senior government official told Propakistani that the decision has been taken during the last meeting of the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) held at the Ministry of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives to review the progress of finalizing the draft CIDB Bill, 2021.

The meeting found that the draft of the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) Bill 2021 clashes with the rules and regulations of the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC). Many powers and functions of the PEC have been given to the CIDB through the proposed CIDB Bill 2021. Therefore, the draft bill would be amended keeping in view the rules and regulations of the PEC.

In this connection, a committee has been constituted comprising officials from PEC, Naya Pakistan Housing & Development Authority (NAPHDA), housing ministry, Association of Developers and Builders (ABAD) and planning commission to review the draft and submit the report within one mone period.

The next meeting of the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) would be held after one month, officials added.