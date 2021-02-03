Govt. to Store Coronavirus Vaccine Doses at High-Security Facilities

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has decided to store the Coronavirus vaccine doses at high-security facilities in order to protect them from possible theft and terrorist attacks.

These high-security facilities have multi-layered arrangements, including CCTV cameras, armed sentries, and quick reaction forces.

ALSO READ

UK Passengers’ NHS Certificates No Longer Acceptable in Pakistan

According to a notification from the NCOC, around 500,000 doses of China’s Sinopharm’s COVID-19 vaccine reached Pakistan on Monday, allowing the authorities to launch a nationwide vaccination campaign.

These doses were stored at the high-security facilities and 70,000 doses each have been distributed to all provinces, read the NCOC statement.

ALSO READ

Govt Signs MoU for the Development of Gwadar Shipyard

All batches of the vaccine were transported along with armed escort of Police, Rangers, FC, and Army. All transportation of vaccine doses in the future will take in the same way.

NCOC’s decision to store the COVID-19 vaccine at secret facilities comes after INTERPOL issued a global alert, warning governments against falsification, theft, and illegal advertising of Coronavirus vaccine.