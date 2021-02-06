Moto G10, G30, and E7 Power Appear in Detailed Leak [Images]

Motorola has a handful of new budget handsets coming up soon, some of which have been leaked already. Today, we have a more detailed leak for two new phones codenamed Capri, which will be officially known as the Moto G10 and G30. We also have renders and specs for the Moto E7 Power.

Moto G10 (Capri)

The Moto G10 will be the most affordable one of the three, costing $180. The phone has a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera on top of an HD+ screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. There is no information on the screen size as of yet, and it will most likely be an LCD panel.

The back of the phone features a wave pattern and a triple camera setup. This includes a 48MP main camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. Internal specifications include the Snapdragon 460 with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It will be available in Aurora Grey and Iridescent Pearl colors.

Moto G30 (Capri Plus)

Next up is the Moto G30 which previously surfaced with the model number XT2129. It has almost the same design as the G10, except for the rear panel which has more of a standard flat finish. The phone will have a 90Hz display and a 13MP selfie camera.

Under the hood, it will get the more powerful Snapdragon 662 SoC with a 4GB/64GB memory configuration. It will get four cameras on the back instead of three, including a 64MP main sensor, a 13MP ultrawide unit, and two 2MP cameras for depth sensing and macro shots.

It is expected to retail in Phantom Black and Pastel Sky colors for $216.

Moto E7 Power

The third phone on the list is also a budget handset dubbed the Moto E7 Power. There are no details on the display yet, but it will have a waterdrop notch as well for a 5MP selfie camera. At the back, there will be a 13MP main sensor and a 2MP depth helper.

It will have a 5,000 mAh battery, but there is no information on the pricing as of yet. It will be available in blue and red color options.

We expect to hear official news from Motorola over the coming weeks.