Second Phase of CPEC to Include Model Economic Zones in Pakistan

A model economic zone will be set up under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to keep overseas Pakistani and Chinese investors’ interests, Punjab Finance Minister, Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, said while presiding over a meeting on CPEC projects at the Planning and Development Board.

He said that in the second phase of CPEC, priority will be given to agriculture and irrigation projects.

He further directed to impart technical training to local labor per the need of the hour, emphasizing that they should be at par with the demand of the Chinese partner companies so that more employment can be generated.

The minister also instructed that services of Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) institutions be used for training the local human resource.

ALSO READ

43 Chinese Companies to Invest in Gwadar SEZ

He said that instead of relying on Chinese investment for technical training, Pakistan should train its workforce. He suggested that TEVTA institutions affiliated with NEVTAC be used, which will also increase TEVTA’s capacity.

CPEC Authority Chairman, Asim Saleem Bajwa, also present on the occasion, informed the meeting that Chinese companies are ready to invest in economic zones and the agriculture sector through government partnership.

He concurred with the minister’s statement that it was necessary to introduce business models according to the needs of investors in Pakistan’s industrial zones to increase the interest of Chinese investors.

He informed that the livestock and irrigation projects would also be included in the second phase of the CPEC.