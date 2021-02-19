New Windows 10 Update to Offer Multicamera Support & Remote Access Features

In a recent blog post, Microsoft introduced the next major update dubbed 21H1 that the Windows 10 will be getting. According to John Cable, Vice President and Program Manager at Windows Servicing and Delivery, the company will be implementing its learnings and feedback from the past year.

With the new update, the system will get a scoped set of features improving security, remote access, and quality.

Cable wrote,

The features we are releasing in this update are focused on the core experiences that customers have told us they’re relying on most right now. So, we optimized this release to support our customers’ most pressing needs.

The new features that are expected to roll out with Windows 10 21H1 update are:

Multicamera support

The marquee feature that will accompany the new update is multicamera support for Windows Hello and security-related performance improvements. This will allow users to set an external webcam as the default for Windows Hello facial authentication. It will be particularly useful for individuals who dock their laptops to a desktop monitor.

Other updates

Other updates include Windows Defender Application Guard performance improvements with optimized document opening scenario times and Windows Management Instrumentation (WMI) Group Policy Service (GPSVC) update performance improvement to support remote work scenarios.

The 21H1 update is backed by the fact that last year was mostly about remote work, learning, and playing. It will be rolled out soon and according to Microsoft, it will install like a monthly update due to fast installation.