National Coordination Committee Reviews Progress of Power Sector Projects

The federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar, and the federal Minister for Energy, Omar Ayub Khan, co-chaired a meeting of the National Coordination Committee on Foreign-Funded Projects (NCC-FFP) about the energy sector at the Ministry of Economic Affairs here today.

The Secretary Economic Affairs Division (EAD), Noor Ahmed, representatives of the PM’s Office and the Finance Division & Provincial Departments, and the head of the line departments also attended the meeting.

In this follow-up meeting, the NCC-FFP reviewed the compliance status of the forum’s decisions that had been made in light of the previous meeting on 5 November 2020.

It was stated at the meeting that 14 foreign-funded projects, including power generation, transmission, and distribution, amounting to $3,418 million with the support of the partners the Asian Development Bank, the World Bank, and the Islamic Development Bank are under implementation.

Minister Bakhtyar lauded the efforts of the Power Division for the removal of the bottlenecks that had been hampering the smooth implementation of foreign-funded projects in the energy sector.

He further highlighted that the government is focusing on energy sector reforms and energy efficiency through the production of renewable and clean energy at affordable prices, the development of a reliable transmission system, and an improved distribution network.

Minister Khan directed the line departments of the Power Division to suggest courses of action along with timelines for the prompt redressal of the remaining issues and to expedite the implementation of the energy sector’s projects.

He informed the forum that the Power Division is monitoring the progress of foreign-funded projects regularly. He said that these projects are significant for the achievement of the strategic objectives, including the provision of affordable electricity, transmission efficiency, modernization, and the enhancement of the distribution system of the country.

Both the ministers directed the concerned officials to expedite the implementation of the energy sector projects which are imperative for the sustainable economic growth of the country.