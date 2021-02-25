Ufone Partners with STARZPLAY by Cinepax

Ufone has partnered with STARZPLAY by Cinepax to provide its users with a variety of latest TV shows, movies, kids’ entertainment, and Pakistani dedicated content including selected titles in full HD with flexible payment plans.

Ufone subscribers can now stream their favorite shows from any device at all times, also getting the opportunity to download all their shows for offline viewing. The platform is available for all Ufone pre- and postpaid customers to enjoy unlimited movies, videos, and short films.

Through this partnership, Ufone aims to provide diverse entertainment options to customers and ensures that they get amazing value for money. The service is available to users all across Pakistan with a daily price point for as low as Rs. 8/day, weekly price of Rs. 59/week, and monthly price of Rs. 239/ month.

The STARZPLAY app is available for both Android and iOS devices for Ufone customers. After signing up, users can get a free trial, before they are charged for their subscription.

STARZPLAY users can view top TV shows like Friends, The Vampire Diaries, The Flash and The Walking Dead, box sets of movies including Harry Potter, James Bond, and Batman plus STARZPLAY Originals like Kaash Keh.

Subscribers can also view Pakistani movies like Laal Kabootar and Motorcycle Girl and Pakistani short films which showcases STARZPLAY’s support in strengthening the local talent of Pakistan. Now entertainment is truly just a click away, no matter what time of the day.

To subscribe to STARZPLAY, visit www.starzplay.pk/ufone and choose a price plan. Fill in the mobile number after which click the “Start your Trial” button. Enter the verification code sent via SMS and start streaming STARZPLAY, anytime, anywhere.

Speaking at the launch of the Ufone and STARZPLAY partnership, Arif Baig Mohamed, Chairman Cinepax Group, commented, “While STARZPLAY has a superb reputation for entertaining our Pakistani audience with an impressive library of movies, TV shows, and more, our partnership with Ufone will help to strengthen our growing subscriber base and allow Ufone prepaid and postpaid customers to stream top content.”

“We are looking forward to unprecedented times where Pakistan’s favorite streaming service will be available at the fingertips of Pakistan’s very own Telecom subscribers. The possibilities are endless,” he added.