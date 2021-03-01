FBR Releases Active Taxpayers List for Tax Year 2020

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Monday released the Active Taxpayers’ List of over 2.1 million income tax return filers for Tax Year 2020 as of March 1, 2021.

The income tax returns for the tax year 2020 now stood at 2.62 million compared to 2.43 million last year, showing an increase of 8%.However, the updated ATL contains data of over 2.1 million taxpayers as the rest have not paid the late filing surcharge needed to be on the latest ATL.

The Active Taxpayers List of Azad Jammu and Kashmir is to be considered at par with the ATL (Income Tax) after amendment in the Income Tax Ordinance 2001 through Finance Act 2018.

Previously, FBR’s Active Taxpayers List (ATL) was linked with income tax returns for Tax Year 2019. The Active Taxpayer List (ATL) is a central record of online Income Tax Return filers for the previous Tax Year. ATL is published every financial year on the 1st March and is valid up to the last day of February of the next financial year.

A person on the ATL can avail several benefits. They are not subjected to withholding tax on cash withdrawals, other banking transactions, payment of a fee to educational institutions, etc. Similarly, for such persons, tax on imports, dividends, goods, services & contracts, profit on debt, prize and winnings, purchase of motor vehicles, purchase and sale of a property, etc. is withheld at a lesser rate.

ATL will include the persons who have filed income tax returns for the tax year 2020 within the due date or the dates extended by the concerned Commissioner Inland Revenue. Subsequently, ATL shall be updated on weekly basis every Sunday at 2400 hours.

ATL is available on FBR’s website as well as Tax Asaan App. ATL status of individuals can also be checked by typing the message “ATL (space) 13 digits Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC)” and send it to 9966. For checking the ATL status of AOP or a Company, one will have to type “ATL (space) 7 digits National Tax Number (NTN)” and send it to 9966.