FBR Revises Powers, Functions and Jurisdiction of Director General Intelligence and Investigation-Inland Revenue

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has revised the functions, jurisdiction, and powers on the Directorate General, Intelligence and Investigation-Inland Revenue and its officers.

The FBR has issued an SRO.272(I)/2021 here on Tuesday to superseded the S.R.O. 115(1)/2015, dated the 9th February 2015.

Under the SRO.272(I)/2021 issued by the FBR here on Tuesday, the functions of the Directorate-General of Intelligence and Investigation, Inland Revenue shall be to carry out intelligence activities, access, and verification of business premises, access to record/documents, or system maintained therein, intelligence gathering on all tax-related issues including under-reporting, tax evasion, and revenue leakages.

The agency would be empowered to collect information/record/documents from any person including taxpayer and third party-relating to financial transactions like investment and expenses etc. and details of persons who are involved in such activities.

The officials of the directorate would be empowered to process information and take necessary action on the basis of information provided by any other organization, agency, or department under the relevant provisions of Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 and utilize the information obtained through the establishment of linkages by the FBR with all major national, provincial other databases to collect relevant information.

The agency’s officials would be empowered to identify cases of income tax evasion and carry out inquiry, investigation, whichever is deemed fit, to retrieve the loss of revenue; to identify, investigate and prosecute cases of tax evasion and/or offenses punishable under the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 and the rules made thereunder and share and disseminate actionable information and corroborating evidence, where required, through written reports or information reports or otherwise to authorities or officers in the headquarters and field formations of the Federal Board of Revenue for further proceedings.

The agency would be empowered to process, investigate and prosecute complaints of tax evasion; to process, investigate and prosecute information shared by other agencies, and to carry out any other work or function that may be assigned to it by the FBR, notification added.