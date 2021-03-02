Late Return Filers to be Included in ATL After Payment of Surcharge

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has uploaded the Active Taxpayers List (ATL) for Tax Year-2020 on 1st March 2021.

The ATL is available on the official website of FBR. The number of Income Tax Returns for Tax Year-2020 had reached 2.62 million on 28th February 2021 as compared to 2.43 million for Tax Year-2019 as of 28th February 2020. The amount of tax paid with returns for Tax Year-2020 at Rs. 49.6 billion is 60 % more than the tax paid with returns for Tax Year-2019 up to 28th February 2020.

FBR has added that 509,039 filers have not been included in this year’s ATL as they could not file their tax returns within the due date or the date extended by the respective commissioners and ATL surcharge had not been paid by them.

FBR has clarified that such taxpayers can get themselves automatically included in the ATL if they pay the necessary ATL surcharge. The amount of ATL surcharge for companies is Rs. 20,000, Association of Persons Rs. 10,000 and ATL surcharge for individuals is Rs. 1000. FBR encourages such taxpayers to pay a respective amount of ATL surcharge and take benefits of ATL.

Similarly, those taxpayers who could not file their returns for Tax Year-2020 till now, are also urged to avail the benefit of ATL by filing their returns along with ATL surcharge.