IT Ministry Approves Projects Worth Rs. 4.8 Billion

The Departmental Development Working Party (DDWP) of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication on Thursday approved seven projects worth around Rs. 4.8 billion.

Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui on Thursday chaired the DDWP meeting where development projects were reviewed and modified. After thorough deliberations, the body granted approval to these projects were for different departments of the Ministry.

The Ministry spokesperson said that these approved projects will not only pave way for fulfilling the Prime Minister’s Digital Pakistan vision but also ensure the training of over 22,000 youths and create more than 5000 job opportunities besides the provision of broadband services on Karakoram Highway and establishing of IT institutions.

The meeting was told under one of the projects Special Communications Organization (SCO), the attached department of the Ministry of IT, will spend Rs. 1.580 billion for the provision of internet services and mobile connectivity in the Diamer Bhasha dam site and its surrounding areas.

The meeting also approved a project worth Rs. 298 million under which a Technical Training Center will be established in Gilgit.

It gave approval for a project worth Rs. 651 million for setting up a National Testing Center for 5G Testing under National Information Technology Board (NITB), while Rs. 1944 million was approved for the cybersecurity project.

The meeting approved Rs. 143 million for the formulation of a Program under Virtual University for bringing Pakistani degrees to an equal level of the degrees of the countries signatory of Seoul accord. The meeting gave approval of Rs. 367 million for National Freelance Training Program.

The chair gave direction for the timely completion of all projects and in a transparent manner.

The meeting was attended by officers of the Ministry of IT & Telecom, the Ministry of Planning, Development, the Finance Division, and others.