National Academy of Higher Education and National Information Technology Board Jointly Organize E-Office Training

The National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE) organized a hands-on training for e-office to top-up the virtual trainings provided on the subject, in conjunction with the National Information Technology Board (NITB).

Higher Education Commission (HEC) staff benefited from practical training, with onsite instructors to answer questions and practically work through problems respective employees were facing.

Members from the Faculty Affairs Division received the training in the first round. Other HEC divisions will receive similar top-up training in the weeks to come.

Director-General Faculty Affairs, Muhammad Raza Chohan, appreciated NAHE and Saif-ur-Rehman from NITB for conducting an interactive and effective training.

E-office is an electronic system of office and operational management which will help make functions more efficient and improve accountability at HEC.

The program is being implemented across various ministries in the government and has been approved by the Federal Cabinet and the Nation e-Government Council.

The instructor was able to showcase unique features of the e-office system, inclusive of databases of all government offices, ministries, and officers.

The potential benefits for this are environmental and practical. With its proper utilization, there will be flexibility in where employees can work from.

This will help support staff as services increasingly move online and ensure efficiency, consistency, and transparency across the board.

NAHE, established as a stand-alone, autonomous institution operating under the auspices of HEC, aims to improve the quality of teaching, research, and governance in Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) across Pakistan. It is envisioned as the premier institution for quality research and teaching spanning across all aspects of higher education in Pakistan. This series of trainings is one of the multiple ongoing NAHE endeavors at HEC.