Pakistan and Thailand Sign MoU on Defence Cooperation

Pakistan and Thailand inked a Memorandum of Understanding on Defence Cooperation today.

According to Details, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad signed the MoU on behalf of the Government of Pakistan, whereas General Natt Intracharoen, Permanent Secretary of Defence represented the Government of Thailand.

Among other things, the MoU envisions cooperation in the fields of defense and security policy, exchange of information, training, joint exercises, and research and development in defense technology.

Prior to the signing ceremony, the Ambassador called on the Permanent Secretary of Defence. The two sides discussed matters of mutual interest and avenues to further advance the broad-based defense relations.

Pakistan attaches great importance to the bilateral security and defense ties with Thailand that date back to the 1950s and have strengthened over the years including through high-level visits and institutionalized dialogue.

The MoU on Defence Cooperation would provide a sound overall framework for consolidating and further enhancing bilateral defense and security cooperation between the two countries.

Pakistan and Thailand are also celebrating 70 years of establishment of diplomatic relations this year.