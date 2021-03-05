Realme C21 Launched With Triple Cameras and 5000 mAh Battery

The BBK-owned Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Realme, has announced its latest budget smartphone, the Realme C21. The handset comes with Helio G52 SoC and boots Android 10.

Design and Display

Featuring a typical Realme Narzo-like form factor with a geometric design, the Realme C21 is built around a 6.5-inch LCD with 720p resolution, an 81 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 270 PPI density. The fingerprint sensor is mounted on the back and the phone is available in two colors, cross black and cross blue.

Internals and Storage

Internally, the handset is driven by the MediaTek Helio G52 SoC topped with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB onboard storage. It comes with support for an SD card to expand the storage.

The handset boots Realme UI on top of Android 10.

Cameras

Around the back, the handset features a triple camera system with a 13 MP main sensor, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP monochrome unit.

For selfies, it comes with a 5 MP sensor.

Battery and Pricing

The whole system is fueled by a 5000 mAh battery that charges over the dated MicroUSB and supports reverse charging.

It is currently available for purchase in Malaysia and costs $120.

Specifications