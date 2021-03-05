WhatsApp Finally Rolls Out Voice & Video Call Feature for Desktop

In December last year, WABetainfo found that WhatsApp was testing voice and video calls for desktop. Three months after the news broke, WhatsApp has now officially launched calling services for its desktop platform.

Users had been asking for this feature for a while now. It will be a relief for avid desktop users who had to reach for their phone every time their WhatsApp rang.

According to the announcement, only computers with windows 10 64-bit version 1903 and newer and macOS 10.13 and newer will be able to benefit from the new one-to-one feature. For now, the desktop app will not support group calls. However, the Facebook-owned platform claims that it will roll out support for them soon.

The firm detailed,

Video calls work seamlessly for both portrait and landscape orientation, and the desktop client is set to be always on top so you never lose your video chats in a browser tab or stack of open windows.

Speaking of this, the web app does not support voice and video calls for now. This new feature is being rolled out to the browser version of the service. This new feature comes as the popularity of desktop video calling services like zoom and Google meets soar. To compete with these services, WhatsApp will most likely roll out support for group calls sooner than later.