CDWP Approves 6 Development Projects Worth Rs. 52 Billion

The Central Development Working Party Meeting (CDWP) has approved six development projects worth Rs. 52 billion in its meeting that was held in Islamabad.

The meeting was chaired by the Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission, Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan.

The Secretary Planning, Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh, and senior officials from the Planning Commission and the federal ministries/divisions also attended the meeting while the representatives of the provincial governments attended it via video conference.

Projects related to Transport & Communications and Water Resources were presented at the meeting, of which two related to Transport & Communications are worth Rs. 16.27 billion.

The first project ‘Construction of Black Top Road from Duki to Chamalang (105 km) with Link Road (55 km)’ worth Rs. 6518.812 million was approved in the meeting. It is aimed at the construction of two lanes that will be 7.3 m wide and 105 km long single carriageways from Duki to Chamalang with 2 m shoulders on each side. The main road will pass through Nana Sahib, Gumbaz, and Shah Wali Landi Mirkhan, and will end at the Chamalang coal mines.

The second project ‘Widening, Improvement and Reconstruction of Road from Khani Cross to Ziarat (70 km) and Ziarat to Sanjani (64 km)’ worth Rs. 9752.375 million that is aimed at facilitating tourists traveling from Quetta to Ziarat in one hour and thirty minutes was also approved in the meeting.

The CDWP approved another four projects worth Rs. 35.69 billion presented by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) during the meeting.

The first project ‘Restoration & Revamping of Mehmodabad Nullah and its Tributaries’ is worth Rs. 8657.42 million, the second project ‘Restoration & Revamping of Gujar Nullah’ is worth Rs. 9982.26 million, the third project ‘Restoration & Revamping of Orangi Nullah’ is worth Rs. 9056.20 million, and the fourth project ‘Restoration & Revamping of Lyari & Malir Rivers with Associated Tributaries’ is worth Rs. 8003.66 million.