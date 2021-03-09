Sony is Not Launching Xperia Compact Flagship Phones

In January this year renders of a compact Sony Xperia phone started making rounds on the internet. It was rumored that after Apple launched the iPhone SE and the iPhone 12 Mini, Sony was planning to bring back its compact Xperia series that packed flagship specifications in a smaller form factor.

However, recent reports, putting these rumors to rest, have revealed that the handset is actually a small-sized mid-range Xperia phone dubbed the Xperia Ace 2 which actually contradicts the concept of the Xperia Compact series.

A recent report by the AndroidNext pointed out that the leaked renders belong to the successor of Xperia Ace. The handset will come with a 5.5-inch display and is only meant to release in Japan under the nation’s Docomo wireless carrier.

Reportedly, the smartphone will most likely be powered by the Snapdragon 690 5G SoC topped with 3 GB or 4 GB RAM and 32 GB onboard storage. The display will have a notch cutout for the selfie camera and unlike most Xperia phones, it will not come with a tall aspect ratio rather will stick to the conventional 16:9 aspect ratio. It will also have a dedicated camera button, a fingerprint scanner integrated with the power key, and a headphone jack.

The false news of the Xperia Compact series making a comeback excited many fans who were waiting for a flagship phone with a smaller form factor. Surprisingly, there are many individuals out there who still like small form factor phones.