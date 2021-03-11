Study Reveals UK’s COVID-19 Mutation to be Deadlier Than Other Strains

British researchers have claimed that the highly infectious strain of COVID-19 that first emerged in Southern England is up to 100% deadlier than other variants of the viral disease.

Over the course of the study, researchers at the Exeter University compared death rates among people in the UK infected with the variant known as B.1.1.7 with those infected with other strains and found that the UK strain had a significantly higher mortality rate.

ALSO READ

Denmark Temporarily Halts Use of Oxford-AstraZeneca Coronavirus Vaccine

According to a study published in British Medical Journal, the UK variant of COVID-19 resulted in the death of 227 people among a sample of 55,000 Coronavirus patients in comparison to the 141 deaths among the same sample size of Coronavirus patients infected with other strains of the disease.

In September last year, B.1.1.7 was first detected in the English county of Kent. Since then, B.1.1.7 has undergone 23 mutations in its genetic code, enabling it to become the dominant strain in the UK and spread to more than 100 countries.

Towards the end of 2020, B.1.1.7 triggered a new wave of Coronavirus cases and deaths across the UK, forcing the British government to impose the third nationwide lockdown since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Overall, the UK has reported over 4.3 million cases and 125,000 deaths due to Coronavirus.

ALSO READ

Pakistan Tops the List With Highest Percentage of Population Against Vaccination

Meanwhile, a mass vaccination campaign in the UK is also well underway as about a third of the UK’s adult population has received the initial dose of either AstraZeneca or Pfizer Coronavirus vaccines.

On the other hand, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said that Coronavirus vaccines that have been approved for use or are currently under development will provide at least some protection against the mutated strains of COVID-19 that have emerged across the world.