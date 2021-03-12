KP Govt is Employing Latest Technology in Education Sector

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Minister for Education, Shahram Khan Tarakai, has said that the provincial government has allocated Rs. 130 billion for the promotion of quality education in the province.

He made these remarks while addressing a function in Kohat on Friday, and added that the government has introduced the latest technology in the education sector as per global standards.

The minister stated that the provincial government is committed to the development of education in the far-flung areas of the province and that it has released Rs. 3 billion for the provision of furniture to the schools and colleges.

Earlier on Wednesday, Minister Tarakai had apprised the delegations of the UNICEF and the UNDP led by the Canadian High Commissioner, Wendy Gilmore, that the government is introducing smart school systems to promote IT skills among the womenfolk so that they can get decent jobs while at home.

Tarakai revealed that monthly stipends for female students have been introduced to reduce their dropout ratio, and that 70 percent of the new schools have been allocated for women.

He also lauded the efforts of the UNICEF and the UNDP, saying that Pakistan values the support and cooperation of all its donors.

They reviewed the projects that have been launched to ensure quality education in the merged districts, initiatives taken for girls’ education, and the ongoing projects with donors on a participatory basis and future strategies.