Nokia 8.3 5G’s Successor May Have a 120Hz Screen and a 108MP Camera

Nokia 8.3 marked the company’s first 5G ready phone and is also one of the highest-end handsets in its ecosystem. Fresh information coming from Nokia Power User suggests that the brand is working on a successor to the Nokia 8.3 with some impressive specifications on board.

Previous reports have said that HMD Global is planning on revamping its naming scheme, which is why it is possible that the successor may not be called the Nokia 8.4 5G. It may be named something like the Nokia G10 instead.

According to the report, the Nokia 8.3’s successor may have an upgraded version of the Snapdragon 765G. This chipset is rumored to have a model number SM735 and it may be officially known as the Snapdragon 775 or 775G.

The mysterious upcoming Nokia phone is rumored to have a 6.5-inch display with 1440p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The battery capacity may be 5,000 mAh, but there is no mention of fast charging.

The report adds that the phone may have a ZEISS branded 108-megapixel Penta-lens camera system. This setup will likely include the main camera, a telephoto zoom lens, an ultrawide unit, a depth sensor, and a macro camera.

We expect to hear more about the Nokia 8.3’s successor over the upcoming weeks.