OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro to Feature 65W Fast Charging: Leak

We already have a pretty good idea of what to expect from the OnePlus 9 series with all the leaks and teasers. Now, ahead of the March 23 release, the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro have been certified by 3C, confirming charging specifications for both devices.

They will support 65W fast charging and will thankfully ship with compatible chargers in the retail box. Keep in mind that third-party chargers will only be able to supply 45W wired charging to the phone.

The certification does not mention anything about wireless charging, but previous reports have hinted at up to 45W wireless charging on the OnePlus 9 Pro. Older leaks have also mentioned 4,500 mAh batteries for the two devices.

OnePlus India Twitter account has already confirmed some of the specs for the OnePlus 9 series. We now know that the OnePlus 9 will feature LPDDR5 RAM, a 120Hz display, and a 50MP Sony IMX 789 as the main camera which will be capable of recording 4K videos at 120FPS and 8K videos at 30FPS.

OnePlus has also been boasting about its recent partnership with Hasselblad, a Swedish optics and camera maker that aims to improve its camera performance significantly for the OnePlus 9 series.