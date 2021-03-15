Twitter is Accidentally Suspending Users

According to a recent report by the BleepingComputer, a bug in Twitter’s flagging algorithm is suspending users temporarily if they tweet the word ‘Memphis’. Tweeting the word appeared to result in dozens of accounts being automatically suspended. Several users shared online screenshots of them being banned, stating that tweeting the word was causing problems.

This bug surfaced yesterday after users were constantly tweeting about the city in Tennessee and its sports team. The users found that their accounts had been suspended for 12 hours due to tweeting the word ‘Memphis’.

when bots flood our comments with "say the m word" pic.twitter.com/X1qgsIRmm9 — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) March 14, 2021

Although some people are claiming that the bug has been fixed, the BleepingComputer performed a test and tweeted the forbidden word and their account was automatically suspended. Experts believe that this glitch has been caused by a misconfigured anti-spam, anti-bot, or anti-fraud filter.

The situation has since been resolved with no explanation from Twitter. Earlier today, Twitter announced that it has fixed the bug but did not detail what caused it. When approached by the BleepingComputer, a Twitter spokesperson responded,

The issue referenced was a result of a bug, and has since been resolved.

He did not reveal any details either.

If your account was suspended due to this bug or any other reason, to gain access back, you will have to perform a captcha and verification procedure. Once your account is verified, you will be able to use it with all the features.