Mobile Phone Imports Increase by Over 51% in 8 Months

The import of mobile phones into the country has witnessed an increase of 51.59 percent during the first eight months of the current financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Pakistan imported mobile phones worth $1.311 billion during July-February (2020-21) as compared to the imports of $865.180 million during July-February (2019-20), showing an increase of 51.59 percent.

ALSO READ

PTA Conducts Mobile QoS Survey on GT Road and Indus Highway

On a year-to-year basis, the import of mobile phones also rose by 68.11 percent during the month of February 2021 when compared to the same month of last year. The import of mobiles into the country during February 2021 was recorded at $175.823 million against the imports of $104.590 million in February 2020.

On a month-on-month basis, the imports of mobile phones, however, witnessed a decrease of 10.68 percent during February 2021, as compared to the imports of $196.855 million during January 2021 due to the lower number of working days in February, according to the data.