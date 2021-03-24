Narcotics Worth Millions Seized by Customs at Karachi Airport

In line with the vision of Prime Minister to combat smuggling, Customs staff posted at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi has continued crackdown against illegal movement of narcotics and contraband goods.

These consistent efforts resulted in seizure of 2.4 kilograms of Narcotics (Pure Cocaine) skillfully concealed in body cavities containing 161 capsules which were recovered from two passengers arriving from an African Country via Qatar.

The total value of narcotics seized is expected to be Rs. 49 million. Further legal proceedings against two foreign nationals are underway.