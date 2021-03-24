OnePlus Watch Unveiled With 2-Week Battery for $159

After years of delays, the OnePlus Watch is finally official alongside the OnePlus 9 phones. Just as expected, the smartwatch boasts a round dial, a stainless steel body, and a premium design around the OLED display.

This OLED display is a 1.39-inch panel with 326ppi resolution and sapphire glass for the best protection. It only comes in a single 46mm size and has two buttons on the right side for tactile control. There is also 5ATM + IP68 water and dust resistance for more reassurance.

Further, there is the standard collection of smartwatch features such as heart rate tracking, SpO2 tracking as well as sleep and stress level monitoring. But for fitness enthusiasts, there are over 110 sporting activities including swimming and breathing exercises.

There is built-in WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, and you can also do hands-free calls, get notifications, and listen to music without needing your phone. The battery life is two weeks under normal use, but you can get back a week’s worth of use through a 20-minute charge thanks to OnePlus’s Warp charge technology. You can only charge it through the proprietary 2 Pogo pin charger.

The OnePlus Watch will retail for $159 on April 14 and there will also be a Cobalt Limited Edition that will break cover later this year.