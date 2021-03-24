PMD’s Doppler Radar to Become Operational Before Monsoon

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has revealed that a state-of-the-art Doppler radar has been installed in Karachi and that it will be operational before the monsoon this year for the latest and multi-day forecast.

The Director of the Meteorology Department, Sardar Sarfraz, made this announcement at an event organized to observe World Meteorological Day on 23 March at the Met Office in Karachi that was attended by the officials and employees of the PMD, former Chief Meteorologists, and the general public.

He added that the Japanese engineers in charge of the installation of the radar had to return to Japan due to the worsening coronavirus situation in Pakistan, but he was hopeful that the radar would be functional before the monsoon.

The current analog radar system is already making three-day weather forecasts that will be extended to seven days once the radar is activated.