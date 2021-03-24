Karachi Likely to Witness a Heatwave After 30 March

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast that the temperature in Karachi may reach 39°C after 30 March, with the possibility of a heatwave.

It added that the intensity of the heat in the port city is expected to increase from tomorrow onwards.

ALSO READ

February Breaks Record for Driest Month in Pakistan in Decades

According to the Karachi Director of the PMD, Sardar Sarfaraz, the temperature is likely to be 4°C to 6°C higher than usual.

The average temperature in Karachi during March was 32.4°C and is expected to rise from 36°C to 38°C.

The director explained that the wind direction will change because of the departure of the western system and that dry and hot winds will blow from the northwest in Karachi.

ALSO READ

Pakistan Requests China for More Vaccine

The PMD also forecast dry weather for many parts of the country today, and cloudy weather with chances of rain in some areas in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and the Potohar region in the morning.